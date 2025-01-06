Selena Gomez turned up at the Golden Globes in a modern-day interpretation of the classic Cinderella dress. The Emilia Perez star looked super chic in ultra Hollywood glamour with peach lips, hair done like an 80s actress and a custom Prada column gown in powder blue-silver gown. She accessorised the stunning look with Tiffany & Co. pieces.

Her Prada dress was a mix of a column gown with apron skirt detailing. The gown fitted her like a glove and featured a structured bodice and a multi-layer pleated skirt with a train that she draped over her arm. The dress fit snugly on her figure and she looked like she was ready to pick an award or two at the ceremony.

She kept the makeup subtle with all focus on her gown and diamonds. She wore a metallic blue-hued smokey eye, a soft peach lip, and subtle definition for her glam.

The singer-actress turned up with her fiance Benny Blanco who was seen sitting next to her at the table. The two looked much-in-love and Benny showered kisses on Selena throughout the length of the ceremony. The actress gushed every time someone mentioned her engagement or Benny.

Selena Gomez got engaged to Benny Blanco after a Taco Bell-themed proposal. People reported that the engagement was a "surprise" for her.

Selena Gomez went in with two nominations

Selena Gomez is nominated for two awards. Starring in two noteworthy projects, she has nominations for the categories Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her work in Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

In the first category, Selena Gomez was pitted against Wicked’s Ariana Grande.

Golden Globes 2025 Ceremony

Before the official ceremony today on January 6, Viola Davis was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson was given the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes’ inaugural Golden Gala. This was the first time these honourary awards were presented before the main ceremony. The honours were bestowed in a special ceremony. The pre-Golden Globes event saw stars like Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep, Mary Steenburgen, Carol Burnett, Anthony Anderson and Babyface.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes has Emmy-winning producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as showrunners for a second consecutive year. The ceremony is currently streaming live on Lionsgate Play in India.