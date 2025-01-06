Golden Globes 2025: Best red carpet looks from the night you can't miss!

Emma Stone
Emma Stone showed up at the 2025 Golden Globes in an elegant strapless red gown that went perfectly with her dramatic pixie cut.
Zendaya
Zendaya made all the heads turn with her glamorous orange gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic train. She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and curled hair.
Ariana Grande
Grande, who is nominated for her role in Wicked, showed up on the red carpet wearing a vintage Givenchy dress from 1966 — a perfect choice for her debut at the prestigious awards. She accessorised her look with Swarovski jewellery.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Making a bold red carpet appearance, the Dune 2 actor walked onto the red carpet looking gorgeous in a pink slip dress from Dior with an elegant shawl. She accessorised her look with a chunky necklace.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie stepped out on the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a silver asymmetrical dress embellished with black and silver sequins all over. She kept her look simple with minimal hairstyle and makeup.
Demi Moore
The Substance star was a vision in a terrific metallic gown. The 62-year-old actress walked the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless gown adorned with crystals.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus kicked off the award season with a daring look! She showed up at the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a hot Celine dress with crystal detailing, plunging neckline and cutouts.
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley gave the princess vibe with her white gown at the Golden Globes red carpet. Her gorgeous dress featured a square neckline top with a skirt and a black bow belt, paired with diamond earrings that went perfectly with her look.