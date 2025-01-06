Golden Globes 2025: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned the Golden Globe Awards night into a date night and we’re not complaining! The actor was spotted with his girlfriend and the two looked great together as they dressed in their finest for the first movie and TV awards of the year.

The Golden Globes is special in many ways as it serves as a great precursor to the Academy Awards. A lot of the names from film categories end up winning other big awards in the follow-up awards.

Timothee and Kylie share special moments

Coming back to Timothee and Kylie, the two looked amazing together as they chatted, kissed and laughed along the jokes. Kylie wore a risky gown, a stunning silver one with a daring backless design. She accessorised with open hair, nude makeup and sparkling jewellery. Timothee looked casually stylish in a classic black suit paired with a blue shirt underneath.

The couple did not make their red carpet-debut as a couple. The couple has always stayed away from the public eye and rarely make public appearances together. The two, however, sat next to each other inside the venue and kissed a few times.

Timothee Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor Drama

The Dune actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He was pitted against actors like Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). Also read:Golden Globes 2025 Winners List: Brutalist picks top award for Best Film Drama, Best Actor for Adrien Brody

Timothee was previously nominated for Golden Globes for his roles in Call Me by Your Name (2018), Beautiful Boy (2019), and Wonka (2024). This year’s nomination was his fourth.

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Shogun and Emilia Perez dominate American awards night

Golden Globes 2025 was high on star power

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was high on star power. We spotted Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Sebastian Stan, Harrison Ford, Glen Powell, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, and Ariana Grande among others.

Golden Globes 2025: Best red carpet looks from the night you can't miss!

As for winners, The Brutalist picked top awards including Best Film Drama, and Best Actor for Adrien Brody. Emilia Perez was picked as Best Film Musical/Comedy, and it won three other awards. In TV, Shogun dominated with the most number of wins.