One of the high points of Sunday's Golden Globe Awards was Demi Moore's winning speech. The veteran actress won her first major acting award in a career spanning over 4 decades. An emotional Moore took to the stage and talked about how she at some point in her career had given up on being acknowledged as a serious actress.



Moore won Best Female Actor Performance in Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance on Sunday and evoked a loud cheer with her powerful speech at the ceremony.



Demi Moore's powerful Golden Globes speech



"Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she told audience.

Moore, 62, who won for the body-horror satire The Substance, said in her speech that a producer once dismissed her as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she said.

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done," she continued.

"I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough," she added. Moore said that she will celebrate this award as "a marker of my wholeness."

Demi Moore is taking home the award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for The Substance. Congrats! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cUXNNSmX7O — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

"I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much," said Moore before exiting the stage.

The Substance brings Moore her third Golden Globe nomination but the first in many years; she was last recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 1990's Ghost and 1996 TV movie If These Walls Could Talk.