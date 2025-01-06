Durjoy Datta recently launched the much-talked-about audiobook The Revenge Podcast which takes a unique view on themes of morality, love, relationships and the ever-evolving meaning of commitment. The audiobook The Revenge Podcast tells the story of Deb and Avantika, two jilted lovers bound by betrayal. They channel their raw emotions into candid conversations about the ultimate betrayal: their partners cheating with each other. What begins as an outlet to vent spirals into a rollercoaster of confessions, burning questions, and unexpected revelations. The duo go through a rollercoaster of emotions of revenge, forgiveness and more.

In an email conversation, Durjoy discusses the theme of his audiobook, how storytelling is evolving with technology, and what it means to expand on the audio medium.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: What’s the central theme of the audiobook?

A: The Revenge Podcast is about this interesting space where heartbreak meets podcast. Deb and Avantika start a podcast to vent about their cheating exes - and weirdly, their shared hatred for cricket becomes this running theme. What begins as a revenge project starts resonating with people who've been through similar pain.

The interesting part is how their relationship evolves while they're busy creating content about their past relationships. They're processing their trauma on air, and somewhere between episodes, they start developing feelings for each other. But it's complicated - they're both still healing, both still figuring things out.

Why are audiobooks becoming so popular?

Q: Audiobooks have become exceptionally popular in the past few years. How do you feel about it?

A: It's fascinating to see how storytelling is evolving. I think podcasts and audiobooks aren't replacing written literature but adding new dimensions to it. When I write a book, I imagine readers alone with their thoughts, creating their own version of the characters. But when the same story is narrated, it becomes this intimate experience where someone's literally telling you a story. It reminds me of how we all grew up listening to stories from others or telling our own. Different medium, same magic.

Q: As an author who enjoys popularity, how comfortable are you with the idea of audiobooks?

A: I was skeptical at first about audiobooks - you know how authors can be protective about their work but I've come to appreciate how they make stories accessible to people who might not have time to sit down with a book. My readers, especially younger ones, often tell me they listen to books during their commute or while working out. It's beautiful how stories can now fit into these spaces of our busy lives.

Durjoy Datta's top recommendations in books

Q: Which are your top 5 book recommendations for this year? Any audiobooks and podcasts that you're listening to or have been your favourites?

A: Sometimes I buy audiobooks of the same books I’m reading hard copies of. This year I have to listen to at least a part of these books in audiobook format.

- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

- How to Know A Person by David Brooks

- We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

Q: What can you tell us about your association with Audible?

Working with Audible has been eye-opening. When your words are being performed rather than just read, it adds this whole new layer to storytelling. I've learned a lot about how stories can be experienced differently when heard versus read. It's made me more conscious about rhythm and sound even when I'm writing for the page.