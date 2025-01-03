5 Audiobooks For The Perfect Head Start For 2025

Don’t Lose Out, Work Out!
Written by: Rujuta Diwekar, Narrated by: Farah Bala The fitness boom has led to a surge in injuries, myths and struggles to achieve fitness goals. This is largely due to a poor understanding of exercise and how to tailor it to individual needs. Rujuta Diwekar's audiobook, Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight, addresses this issue by debunking common myths and misconceptions about exercise.
The Book of Holistic Beauty
Written & Narrated by Vasudha Rai Vasudha Rai, a seasoned beauty and wellness expert, distils her 20+ years experience of writing and researching beauty in this audiobook. Her Audible Original delves into a wide range of topics, from age-appropriate skincare to the impact of gut health and meditation on skin.
How to Build a Fashion Icon
Written & Narrated by Law Roach Law Roach is a visionary stylist behind iconic looks for Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Céline Dion. In this, he shares his secrets to building a fashion icon in his groundbreaking book, How to Build a Fashion Icon. This isn't just a style guide; it's a self-help manifesto that empowers readers to cultivate confidence and express their unique style.
Intermittent Fasting Made Easy
Written by Thomas DeLauer, Narrated by Jacob York Intermittent Fasting Made Easy is your go-to guide for harnessing the power of intermittent fasting (IF). Nutrition and fitness expert Thomas DeLauer cuts through the hype, offering a practical, science-backed approach to optimize your IF journey. This book equips you with actionable advice on fasting windows, meal timing, food choices, and supplement strategies.
Make Epic Money
Written and Narrated by Ankur Warikoo In Make Epic Money, ankur Warikoo delves into the intricacies of personal finance, offering a comprehensive blueprint for financial well-being. Sharing hard-won lessons from his own financial journey, Warikoo provides practical advice on earning, spending, and investing wisely. This no-nonsense guide cuts through financial jargon, empowering readers to take control of their financial future.