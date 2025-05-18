Liam Payne's last show: Here's where and when you can watch Building the Band

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died a tragic death last year, will be seen for one last time on the screen on Netflix show Building the Band. It’s a competition show which is set to release this summer. The late singer will appear on the show as a guest judge on the series.

According to Deadline, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, made the announcement during the company's recent upfront presentation. Bela said, "People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean. Contestants will be judged and mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, with Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne."

The show was wrapped before Liam's death in October last year.

The OTT platform had a series of discussions with Liam’s family on the way forward for the show. The series was mentioned to release this year in Netflix’s 2025 slate but no schedule was made available.

In Building the Band, Liam Payne will appear as a mentor and guest judge, alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger. The show follows a group of singers who form a band without seeing each other, similar to the format of Lo is Blind. The series ends with three live shows filmed at Aviva Studios in Manchester in August 2024.