British singer Liam Payne's legacy was paid special tribute at the 45th BRIT Awards. The former One Direction member passed away on Oct 16 after falling from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



During the award ceremony on March 1, 2025, at The O2 Arena, the late singer was honoured with an emotional tribute.

Advertisment

Liam Payne honoured during Brit Awards

Payne, who has left a lasting impact on the pop music world, was remembered with a heartfelt montage video that consisted of his childhood photos, and several other memories.

Also read: Liam Payne's scenes may get trimmed from the show Building The Band: Reports



Set on One Direction’s song “Little Things,” the clip also adds moments from One Direction tour days and Payne performing in front of a jam-packed audience.



During the end of the ceremony on Saturday night, host Jack Whitehall remembered the singer, saying that it's time to honour “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.”

Advertisment

Also read: Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne



“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” Whitehall continued.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne,” he said.

Also read: Liam Payne's posthumous appearance in Netflix show Building the Band leaves fans divided



Soon after the video was played, Payne’s 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson commented on the video, calling it “beautiful." “Miss you always brother.”



Payne's several fans reacted to the video with heartfelt comments.



One Instagram user wrote, ''Never forgotten, forever loved. We miss you so much Liam🪽🤍''

Advertisment

Another user wrote,''the saddest but most beautiful tribute ever. rest in peace liam, you’ll always be missed by everyone.''



For the unversed, Payne, as a member of 1D, won four Brit awards in the major categories, such as the British video of the year award.

Also read: Liam Payne death case: 5 indicted for manslaughter, supplying drugs to singer



Before the BRIT award, Payne was also remembered during the In Memoriam segment of the Grammy awards.

Liam Payne's tragic death

Payne died on Oct 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. In the toxicology report, traces of several substances were found in Payne's system, including alcohol, cocaine metabolites, cocaethylene, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine and the antidepressant sertraline, as per Daily Mail.



However, the singer's cause of death has been termed as 'polytrauma' - a medical term describing the condition when a patient has sustained multiple injuries.