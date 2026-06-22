/Tom Holland reflects on Robert Downey Jr.'s surprise call ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most highly anticipated releases of Marvel, and the excitement is surging with each day. With every update, the topic is already buzzing with eager anticipation as the Marvel Cinematic Universe builds toward colliding multiverses and a massive new threat. Recently, Tom Holland revealed how he got a surprise call from Robert Downey Jr in regard to the upcoming superhero film.

What did Tom Holland say on Robert Downey Jr's call over Avengers: Doomsday?

As Tom Holland is gearing up for his upcoming release Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in one of the interviews for the promotion he revealed how he was one of the first people that Robert Downey Jr told about his Doctor Doom casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Speaking to Cinemania in a chat alongside his Spider-Man: Brand co-star and his wife, Zendaya, he said, "I think I hung up the phone and was like Downey's coming back." He further said, "Yeah, he just called me. And I caught up with him a couple days ago on the phone. Yeah, we'll just have casual catch-ups every now and then. He checks in. And he just told me, and it's really exciting."

On Robert Downey Jr's entry as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe affecting Spider-Man, Tom Holland said, "I don't know a lot about those movies; I think by design. I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and I think the studios keep me from the juicy details. But when I do get to grace that set, I’m so curious – you know, what does that mean for Peter? And how does that work? I’m very excited about… whatever it is they’re doing."

When did Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom make its first appearance?

Robert Downey Jr made his official debut as Doctor Doom in the post-credits scene of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps. His full-screen role will be in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release in December 2026.

As per the comics, Doctor Doom is a self-made apex human who relies on his genius-level intellect, master-level sorcery, and formidable technological advancements to become one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

For the unversed, the Hollywood actor was first revealed as the new supervillain during the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. His casting as Victor Doom marks a monumental return to the Marvel Universe following his stint as Iron Man, the character which died in Avengers: Endgame after a brutal fight with villain Thanos.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

The film, which is set to release in 2026, will bring together some of the biggest superheroes of the MCU under the same roof. The Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts will all feature in one film.