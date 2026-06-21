/X-Men actress Famke Janssen on Marvel leaving Jean Grey out of Avengers- Doomsday: 'They made a mistake'

Apart from Wolverine and Cyclops, one more character, who is loved by fans and was featured in several previous X-Men movies, was Jean Grey. She is celebrated for her immense power, tragic journey and her central role in the foundational storyline adaptations. Famke Janssen, who played the adult Jean Grey in film series spanning from 2000 to 2014, opened up about the character not being part of the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday.

What did Famke Janssen say about Jean Grey's disappearance from Avengers: Doomsday?

In a recent conversation with Nerdtropolis at Spacecon 2026, Famke Janssen said that Marvel made a mistake by not bringing her back as Jean Grey for December's Avengers: Doomsday. She said, "I'm so bad at keeping secrets that I always say to everyone, 'I'm the worst actor in the world.' It's all on my face. You right away will read it."

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She further said, "I think they made a mistake, but hey, who am I? I'm just a little me who thinks that."

For the unversed, Famke Janssen played the adult Jean Grey in the original 20th Century Fox X-Men film series spanning from 2000 to 2014. She is widely praised for her performance in the original trilogy and her emotional portrayal in X2 in 2003. While the younger version of Jean Grey was portrayed by Sophie Turner (best known for Game of Thrones) in the later prequel films like X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019), capturing the struggles and later transitioning into the cosmic Phoenix entity.

All about Famke Janssen

Born in Amstelveen, Netherlands, Famke Jansse is siblings with two sisters, director Antoinette Beumer and actress Marjolein Beumer, both of whom changed their surnames to Beumer after their parents divorced. She began her career in the showbiz industry by moving to the US for her modelling career in 1984.

After retiring from modelling in the early 1990s, Janssen had guest roles on several television series, including a role in the 1992 Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Perfect Mate", as empathic metamorph Kamala, opposite Patrick Stewart, with whom she later starred in the X-Men film series.