/Avengers: Doomsday trailer debuts at CinemaCon: Teases Thor vs Doctor Doom, Chris Evans returns

One of the biggest showings at CinemaCon! On Thursday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which will bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the world of the Avengers. And much to the delight of everyone present there, and later online, the audience witnessed the Avengers assembling on stage.

Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios, took the stage in Las Vegas with Downey, Chris Evans and directors Anthony and Joe Russo as they talked about one of the most anticipated projects, which is expected to revive the billion-dollar fate of the studio that has been facing back-to-back failures.

The trailer that was played twice during the presentation has not been released online yet.

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Avengers: Doomsday trailer at Cinema Con

In a presentation to theatre owners, Marvel showed the first full-length trailer that gave the first glimpse of the old and new superheroes coming together to once again save the world from Dr. Doom, played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

As per the description shared by several US media outlets, the trailer, which is narrated by Dr Doom, starts with Downey Jr.'s, who is preparing to attack the multiverse. With a brief appearance by Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), the trailer went on to show several heroes from the Marvel world, including Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Florence Pugh.

Thor Vs Dr Doom

However, the best part of the trailer is when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is in a fight with Doom, and as proof of his power, Doom holds Thor's hammer just like that. This hints that the fight is going to be crazy and challenging again this time.

Chris Evans is back as Captain America

Later comes the entry of Chris Evans, who is set to make a return to the Marvel world as Captain America. In the clip, he returns with Thor, who is shocked to see him, especially since he had given his mantle to Sam Wilson and gone back to his love, Peggy Carter, in Endgame. However, from which timeline or how he's returning has not been revealed yet.

Endgame 2.0?

Marvel fans are pretty sure that Doomsday is going to be an assembly of Marvel heroes, much like Infinity War and Endgame. In this upcoming movie, audiences will witness heroes such as Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, along with the New Avengers Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian and U.S. Agent, as they all fight Dr. Doom together. The world of Wakanda and Namor’s underwater Talokan also feature in the trailer.

The exact plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now. Joe andAnthony Russo are directing Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.