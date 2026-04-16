/Focker In-Law trailer: Ariana Grande vs Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro brings fun

This Thanksgiving, it’s going to be fun at the theatres. At CinemaCon, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro showed the crowd the first trailer of Focker In-Law, which, much like the past films, is entertaining and gripping. Making the film even more fun is the entry of Ariana Grande. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures dropped the trailer of the movie, which is set to hit theatres on November 27.

Focker In-Law: Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, and Robert De Niro’s fun comedy ride

In the trailer released, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are returning, and this time they are up against Ariana Grande.

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The trailer begins with Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes conducting a lie detector test on Ariana’s Olivia Jones, who is the fiancée of Robert’s grandson, Henry Focker (played by Skyler Gisondo). While Byrnes seems to like her, it is Stiller’s Greg who thinks that she is not the right one for his son. Apart from being the fiancée of Henry Focker, Grande’s character is an FBI hostage negotiator.

“People underestimate me, but actually I was an FBI hostage

negotiator,” the Wicked actress says.

The trailer is full of chaos, fun, family comedy, and moments that will make you chuckle and feel excited at the same time.



The new addition to the much-loved Meet the Parents franchise comes after a gap of 15 years. The last and third film was Little Fockers, which hit theatres in 2010.

Taking the stage at the event, Stiller joked about the gap between the films and said, “fully intentional 15-year-break between movies three and four.”

Focker In-Law : What we know about the franchise

John Hamburg, who co-wrote the screenplay for the 2000 film Meet the Parents and its two sequels, has helmed the new movie, with the script also written by him.

In addition to Stiller and De Niro, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo return to join the family in the sequel. The new additions are: Grande, Skyler Gisondo (who plays Henry Focker), replacing Colin Baiocchi, Eduardo Franco and Beanie Feldstein (who replaces Daisy Tahan as Samantha Focker).