/'Please don't spoil...'Russo Brothers have THIS request for fans amid leaks and easter eggs of Avengers Endgame: Encore

The Russo Brothers have a message for Marvel fans. Avengers: Doomsday is still three months away, but before then, the directors are set to re-release Avengers: Endgame, which will definitely include some easter eggs for Doomsday. With the new title, Avengers: Endgame - Encore, returning to theatres on Sept 25, fans are excited to see what changes have been made to build a bridge for Doomsday, in which our beloved Robert Downey Jr. will play the protagonist, Doctor Doom.

Ahead of the release, a few clips from the movie have already started making the rounds on the internet. These have been shared by people who watched the movie in early screenings. This is again a different challenge for fans, and the makers have to face it every time.

Russo Brothers have THIS request for fans amid leaks and easter eggs of Avengers Endgame: Encore

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Ahead of the release, the Russo Brothers penned an emotional note recalling the time they sneaked into theatres to watch Avengers: Endgame. Now, with its re-release in a new version, they want to relive that same experience, with the most important part being the audience experience. Along with that, they urged fans not to share spoilers.

Taking to Instagram, the directorial duo wrote: ''The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react — the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills. And may have shed a tear or two ourselves. It was a magical experience in a movie theater. And it was a magical experience for two Comic Book fans from Cleveland, Ohio, who as kids dreamed of telling stories that made people leap out of their seats with excitement. Stories that inspired them. And fired their imaginations.''

With Marvel films, leaks are one of the quickest things to surface, but they're also one of the things no one actually wants to know. ''One last request. There are some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don’t spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had.''

However, this message from the directors has confirmed that fans are surely going to witness big changes in the movie.

Avengers: Encore - Run time, cast, and what new do we know?

To witness the old Avengers coming back to the theatre is going to be next-level fun. While what are the new changes, these will only be revealed after the movie is released. But after watching the trailer, one sure thing is that the colour grading has been improved. Talking about the new version, Russo has shared that it will connect the story of the two films.

"There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday," Russo said.

Added Anthony: “If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn't see this coming.”