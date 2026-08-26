/Avengers: Endgame Encore - Runtime, new credit scene, Doomsday link - deets inside



The last fight of the Avengers is coming back to theatres. After seven years, Marvel wants fans to revisit the world of Avengers: Endgame, in which Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man / Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America, and others gathered to save the world from Thanos.

This comes at a time when the world is waiting for another big release, Avengers: Doomsday, where Robert is playing the role of a villain and all the Avengers are assembling to save the world from him. So, does this re-release have any connection with Doomsday? What were the easter eggs that the audience might have missed in the first part that they will now discover? And how is this new version different from what we saw in 2019? Here are the details.

How does this re-release have any connection with Doomsday?

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As the world waits for the next big Avengers chapter, Avengers: Doomsday, releasing on December 18, 2026, the re-release three months before it has become a major talking point. In Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr. is making a return to the MCU, not as a hero, but as the villain, Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom. Not only him, but Chris Evans is also returning as Captain America.

The film, also directed by the Russo Brothers, will see almost all the Avengers assemble to stop Doctor Doom. But how the Russos will build a bridge between the two movies is still being kept under wraps.

Talking about the new version, Joe Russo has shared that it will connect the story of the two films.

"There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday," Russo said.

Added Anthony: “If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn't see this coming.”

How is Encore different?

After watching the trailer, one thing that is clear is that the colour-grading has been improved. Apart from this, there is a change in runtime.

The Encore version has a runtime of 185 minutes, making it longer than the original version's 181 minutes. So fans should be ready for surprises and bonus additions.