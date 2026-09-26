/Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland's upcoming film on Fred Astaire has confirmed two female leads, with Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter joining the cast. Backed by Sony Pictures, the untitled biopic is being directed by Paul King, who is known for Paddington and Wonka.

Alongside playing Astaire, Holland is also attached as one of its producers alongside Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor.

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Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Holland

Qualley is set to play the role of Adele Astaire, Fred’s elder sister and his first major dance partner. The siblings began performing together as a vaudeville act before establishing themselves on Broadway and London’s West End.

Carpenter, meanwhile, will portray Ginger Rogers, who became one of Astaire’s most celebrated screen partners. Astaire and Rogers first appeared together in the 1933 musical Flying Down to Rio.

They later starred in nine films together between 1933 and 1939 and reunited for The Barkleys of Broadway in 1949.

Director on the biopic

Speaking about bringing both Fred and Adele Astaire’s story to the big screen, director Paul King told Variety, "I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen. Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film — most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers — while Adele’s work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives. The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side."

King has co-written the screenplay with Steven Levenson, and the story draws from Kathleen Riley’s book The Astaires: Fred & Adele, with Riley also serving as a script and story consultant.

Tom Holland on his preparation for the role

Holland’s casting as Astaire was announced in 2021. Speaking about his preparation during an appearance on Good Morning America, he said, "I now feel like I’m starting this chapter where I can’t quite get away with being a teenager anymore. For me, what I love about my job is the challenges. We have Fred Astaire next, which is what we’re planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio."

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