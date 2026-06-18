/Next Spider-Man? Why Tom Holland thinks Owen Cooper would be 'perfect' for the role



Tom Holland is the current Spider-Man. But have you ever wondered who would be perfect to step into the actor's shoes after he leaves the franchise? While that question ultimately depends on the makers, Holland has shared who he wants to see play the character after him. It’s none other than Irish actor Owen Cooper, who rose to fame with Netflix’s Adolescence.

Holland’s schedule is packed with two back-to-back big releases: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

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Speaking in an interview with Esquire UK, when asked who he sees as a successor for the role of Peter Parker, the actor named Owen Cooper.

“Obviously he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now,” he added of Cooper, 16, who earned acclaim for his role on Netflix’s “Adolescence,” he shared.

Cooper won Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, British Academy Television Awards, and Emmys for his outstanding performance as Jamie Miller in the show.

Holland also spoke about Robert Downey Jr. and how he was a source of support for him in his first three movies. Like Downey, Holland wants to stay involved with the Marvel franchise.

“I would like to be involved in the development of the character after I’m done, but it’s pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies. In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next,” he said.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking

Advance booking for the movie has begun. In India, the film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.