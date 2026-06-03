/Court grants Sabrina Carpenter temporary restraining order against alleged stalker



Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against 31-year-old William Applegate, whom the pop star accuses of repeatedly trying to gain access to her Los Angeles home.

Court grants restraining order

As per reports, the order was issued by a Los Angeles County judge to Applegate, who has to now remain at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, vehicle, workplace, and the family members who live with her, including her sister and her sister's partner.

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Why did Carpenter move to court?

According to reports, Carpenter was forced to move to the court after multiple incidents that she says escalated over several weeks. Fearing for her safety, the singer is now reportedly seeking a longer-term restraining order against the alleged stalker. The court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

As per News Nation, in the documents submitted to the court, Carpenter alleged, "His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear [of] what he may do if he is not restrained by this Court."

Also Read: Why Sabrina Carpenter is facing criticism over her Coachella set reaction

One of the major incidents happened on May 23, when Applegate reportedly got into a neighboring property and tried approaching her residence and attempting to access the home. However, security personnel confronted him after he reached the front entrance.

She told the court that when the security questioned her, Applegate " made up the absurd lie that he knew me personally and that he was expected. This was a total fabrication."

"It is abundantly clear to me that his actions were planned, premeditated, and highly threatening. This is one of the most frightening invasions of my personal safety and privacy I have ever endured," she further stated.

Then authorities were eventually called to the scene, and Applegate was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. As per reports, she alleged that he returned to the area within days of the arrest, spending long periods near her property.

"The entire situation created by Applegate’s behavior has caused me to feel extremely fearful for my personal safety," Carpenter reportedly wrote. "The stalking, trespassing, and surveillance he conducted have caused me to experience intense emotional distress."