/Truly Iconic! Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna deliver a mind-blowing performance at Coachella | Watch

This moment will surely go down in the history of Coachella. Sabrina Carpenter returned to the desert for Weekend 2, and to make it even more memorable, she was joined by the legendary Madonna on stage. Together, they delivered a performance that is truly hard to forget.



On Friday night, Madonna made a surprise guest appearance during Sabrina’s headlining set, and the two sent the entire crowd into a frenzy.

Madonna cameo at Sabrina Carpenter's show

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Indeed, all the rumours were true. Toward the end of Sabrina’s set, she was joined on stage by the iconic singer, and they went on to perform Vogue. The Queen of Pop walked onto the stage while Carpenter was singing Juno.