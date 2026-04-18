/Selena Gomez–Benny Blanco's divorce rumours swirl after viral post; what’s the truth?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are grabbing headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. Rumours of divorce between singer Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco blew up after several unverified profiles have amplified that an Instagram story allegedly from the singer's profile has led to this, which was later deleted. Let's delve in to know more.

What's the truth behind the viral post of Selena Gomez leading to divorce rumours?

Several social media users claimed that a story allegedly from the social media handle of Selena Gomez made rounds in which it wrote, 'Just clearing things up...I'm single.' No drama. No hidden story, just focusing on myself and peace for now." Later, the post was deleted, claimed by users.

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A post has gone viral on X in which a user claimed that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are going through a rough phase in their marital life. Reportedly, it further mentioned that Selena caught Benny cheating on her through some texts and got to know that it was some celebrity. In addition, it also mentioned that Selena has moved out of her home in LA and is in her own apartment in California.

However, neither Selena nor Benny has made comments in regard to this.

But, with the current situation, the profile doesn't contain any kind of story, nor did she comment on any ongoing claims. So far the account still holds her and Benny's photos, lacking the authenticity of claims made by users.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship timeline

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023. The couple has often shared snippets of their lives on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Last year during his appearance on the Today Show, Benny Blanco had admitted his initial disbelief about dating Selena. "I wake up every day, and I look in the mirror, and I'm like, ‘How did this happen?’ But until anyone figures it out," he remarked.