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Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's romantic getaway in Los Angeles days after latter facing backlash over viral dirty feet clip controversy

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 12:14 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 12:27 IST
Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's romantic getaway in Los Angeles days after latter facing backlash over viral dirty feet clip controversy

Benny Blanco-Selena Gomez Photograph: (Instagram)

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Several pictures and videos of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco having fun in Los Angeles have gone viral. Their outing comes days after Benny had faced backlash over the viral dirty feet podcast controversy. 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship has been grabbing headlines, be it for their romance, their admission of love for each other, or their outings. Just days after the viral dirty feet podcast controversy, the couple were seen having sweet and cosy moments as they stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's date night in Los Angeles

In a viral Instagram post, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seen cuddling up as they stepped out for fun time at a bowling alley and arcade. In a picture, the Blanco is seen resting his head gently on her shoulder as she moves to be close to him. As they sat by the bowling lanes, they stayed right by each other as they tried various arcade games.

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The pictures and videos, which has now gone viral, many took to the social media platform adoring the couple. One user wrote, "I love this for them." Another user wrote, "That's the best date ever." "Date nights at Lucky Strike will always be good for You", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "She actually looks like herself here."

All about Benny Blanco's viral dirty feet podcast controversy

The controversy of viral dirty feet involving Benny Blanco began when in the premiere podcast of Friends Keep Secrets featured Benny alongside the co-hosts with Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, sitting on a couch without shoes. Several close-ups spread rapidly on social media, seeing the dirty feet and questioning his hygiene and public image.

Furthermore, the situation escalated and triggered many laughs when Benny Blanco passed gas into the microphone, telling the room, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” while the studio laughed.

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His wife Selena Gomez came out in support of him and even kissed his dirty feet, while Blanco was on a couch with his foot kept under the table. Later Benny Blanco cleared the air about the backlash during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. The host asked about the recent controversy. He said, “Dave and Benny are here, and I neglected something important because there is something that turned up as people were watching your multimedia experience.” People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny's feet are dirty."

Benny replied, “First of all, it's the facility's fault. "It's not mine,” referring to the floors at Lil Dicky’s house. He then went on to say, by removing his shoe and sock live on television, "I have great feet. Look at that clean foot. Are you kidding me?

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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