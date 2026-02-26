/Selena Gomez breaks silence over Benny Blanco's dirty feet podcast controversy: 'I fall more and more...'

Benny Blanco is grabbing headlines for all the weird reasons! Selena Gomez's husband has become the talk of town and is facing backlash questioning his hygiene and public image due to his appearance in a recent podcast in which he was barefoot and visibly dirty. Facing backlash, now the singer and actor has broken her silence to the netizens.

Selena Gomez's reaction to Benny Blanco facing backlash

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's admiration for each other and their partnership is known across the world. With the recent backlash faced by Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez has set the record straight by reacting to it. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ hitmaker shared a cosy video of the pair kissing. Along with the clip, the caption read, "I fall more and more in love with you every day, my love."

Recently, in the premiere of the new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, in which he co-hosts with Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, they were indulged in a conversation. However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that Benny was seen sitting on a couch without shoes during the podcast. Several close-up shots spread rapidly on social media that questioned his public image.

Furthermore, the situation escalated and triggered many laughs when Benny Blanco passed gas into the microphone, telling the room, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” while the studio laughed. Netizens weren't amused with what was going on in the podcast and expressed their views on social media.

One user wrote, "He looks dirty and looks like he smells like a bin." Another user wrote, "So Selena couldn't find a better man? Even Bad Bunny would've been enough." “Daily reminder Selena Gomez didn't just marry this ogre, but she was the one chasing after him too,” wrote the third user.

All about the podcast Friends Keep Secrets

Friends Keep Secrets is a podcast which is a collaboration with Batalucco and Burd's other best friend, Benny Blanco. With more than 18 hidden cameras rigged throughout Dave and Kristin's LA home, the show brings viewers inside an intimate hang with the hosts' real-life friendships and the guests that pop in.