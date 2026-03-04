/Kissing dirty feet! Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s podcast moment goes viral after hygiene controversy | Watch

Fans have always admired the bond between Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, but recently the pop star has left the internet divided after planting a kiss on Blanco's foot, just weeks after he was trolled online over a viral clip showing his visibly dirty bare feet, during an episode of his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.

What caused the buzz online

In the Tuesday episode of the podcast, which was around 50 minutes, Gomez can be seen sitting on the floor while Blanco was on a couch with his foot kept over the table. In the now viral clip, the singer suddenly leaned forward and kissed his toe mid-conversation.

Though the moment was short, it stunned the viewers. Blanco smiled at her gesture and turned toward co-hosts Lil Dicky (born Dave Burd) and Kristin Batalucco. "You like that?" Blanco playfully said, prompting Gomez to say, "Oh, don’t make it a moment!"

To which he replied, "No. I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much." Then the singer doubled down by resting her cheek against his toes.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions. "Okay, this is wild. Everything online’s either AI or staged, and here you are, just vibing, being human, and somehow chaotic in the best way," one user said. "Don’t we know our girl. When she loves somebody, she loves them with every bone in her body. This is the kind of love…..people only dream of receiving," said another.

What's the dirty feet controversy

This viral moment arrives after Blanco was trolled on social media for appearing barefoot on a couch during the February 24 premiere. Several zoomed-in clips and photos were circulated online, and it was described as "filthy" feet. Several netizens also jokingly told Gomez to "divorce" him.

Later, Blanco reacted to the backlash during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where host Jimmy Kimmel showed a photo of the viral moment. "I have great feet.

Someone zoom in on my foot," Blanco quipped, and removed his sock to show what he insisted was a clean foot. "Look at that clean foot. Are you kidding me?"

Later, it was explained that the studio floor had been dirty on the first day of filming, which led to the viral moment.