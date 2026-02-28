/'Are you kidding me': Benny Blanco breaks silence over dirty feet controversy on Jimmy Kimmel show



Benny Blanco recently grabbed headlines for the viral dirty feet clip in the podcast and faced backlash from netizens for being unhygienic, which led to his wife, Selena Gomez, coming out in support for him. Now, Benny has responded to the online criticism, as he appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Benny Blanco's reaction to dirty feet controversy on Jimmy Kimmel show

Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky had appeared on the show, and the host asked about the recent controversy. He said, "Dave and Benny are here, and I neglected something important because there is something that turned up as people were watching your multimedia experience. People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny's feet are dirty."

Quickly, Benny replied, “First of all, it's the facility's fault. "It's not mine,” referring to the floors at Lil Dicky’s house. He then went on to say, by removing his shoe and sock live on television, "I have great feet. Look at that clean foot. Are you kidding me?

Earlier, Benny Blanco's wife, Selena Gomez, supported her husband by sharing a cosy moment of the duo along with the caption, "I fall more and more in love with you every day, my love."

What was the controversy surrounding Benny Blanco all about?

Recently, in the premiere of the new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, in which he co-hosts with Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, they were indulged in a conversation. However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that Benny was seen sitting on a couch without shoes during the podcast. Several close-up shots spread rapidly on social media that questioned his public image.

Furthermore, the situation escalated and triggered many laughs when Benny Blanco passed gas into the microphone, telling the room, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” while the studio laughed. Netizens weren't amused with what was going on in the podcast and expressed their views on social media.