/The Coldplay scandal update: Kristin Cabot confirms Chris Martin never reached out

Months after the kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert completely turned her life upside down, Kristin Cabot has spoken up about how Chris Martin never reached out to her following the episode. The moment featuring Cabot and her then-boss, Andy Byron, went viral on the internet and led to widespread controversy. The moment eventually faded from the internet’s daily cycle, but its impact continues to affect those directly involved.

Chris Martin ‘Never Reached Out’ To Kristin Cabot

Cabot recently appeared at the PRWeek Crisis Communications Conference in Washington, D.C., where she spoke about the viral moment and its aftermath.

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Interacting with TMZ on the sidelines of the event, Cabot was asked if Chris Martin had contacted her after the incident.

“Nope, No, Never did," she said and added that it would have been “great" if he had reached out.

Many would recall, Chris Martin’s on-stage comment during the concert had played a role in amplifying the moment’s virality.

Part of Coldplay’s concert, the kiss cam segment captured Cabot and Byron on the big screen. The two were locked in a back hug and ducked immediately on realising they were on the screen. Martin joked, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy."

When asked whether she would attend another Coldplay concert in the future, Cabot gave a clear response. “No, I’m all set."

Rebuilding public image

Since the controversy, Cabot has been focusing on rebuilding her public image. According to reports, she has been actively participating in discussions around reputational recovery and crisis communication.

She has also been involved in sessions that focus on reclaiming one’s narrative after facing large-scale online backlash.

About the Viral Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ Controversy

The controversy took place in July 2025 during a Coldplay concert, when a “kiss cam" moment featuring Kristin Cabot and her then-boss Andy Byron was displayed on the big screen.

The two appeared visibly uncomfortable and tried to duck and avoid the camera. Their reaction immediately drew attention from the audience and later from viewers online as the moment went viral on the internet.

Owing to Cabot and Byron’s reaction, many users speculated about a possible extramarital relationship between the two. The speculation intensified thanks to Chris Martin’s comment during the concert, which added further visibility to the clip.

As the video spread, it sparked widespread online discussion, with users debating workplace ethics, personal boundaries, and the consequences of public exposure in such situations.

The aftermath

As the internet widely discussed the controversy, both Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron were subjected to significant public scrutiny.

Eventually, both stepped down from their roles at Astronomer(the company they were a part of) following the incident.