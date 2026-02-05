/HR executive caught with boss on Coldplay kiss cam to speak at crisis conference, for $875 a pop

Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer HR chief who was caught on camera in the arms of her married boss, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert, is speaking at a crisis PR conference in Washington, DC, where tickets are being sold at a whopping $875 each. According to TMZ, Cabot will be speaking. TMZ reported that the 53-year-old will be sharing the stage with PR expert Dini von Mueffling in a 30-minute segment titled “Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative.” Cabot and Byron were captured on the kiss cam at the Coldplay concert in Boston in July 2025. Both of them were married at the time; however, it was later revealed that Cabot was separated from her husband. For months, neither of them spoke a word about the matter. Cabot chose to tell her side of the story in December, and admitted that she made a mistake. Talking to the UK Times, she said that the 16-second moment of her life was a “bad decision". She said, "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss."

Cabot said that she had to speak up now since it was still not over for her. "I became a meme, I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history," she said. The former Astronomer HR chief added that the harassment never ended for her, and that her children are "mad at her." She also revealed that she received hundreds of abusive calls and 50 to 60 death threats a day. "I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a 'gold-digger' or I 'slept my way to the top', which just couldn't be further from reality," she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to The New York Times, Cabot said that Byron told her he was separated from his wife. But the concert was the first time they got together. She said that she went to the concert because she hadn't been out in ages, and invited Byron. Cabot told the outlet that she had no hesitation in inviting Byron and was “excited” to introduce him to her friends. “I was like: ‘I got this. I can have a crush. I can handle it,'” she said. However, when the camera zoomed towards them at the concert, she "was so embarrassed and so horrified," Cabot said. “I’m the head of H.R., and he’s the C.E.O. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad.”

What happened at Coldplay concert?