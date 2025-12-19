Kristin Cabot slams Gwyneth Paltrow for mocking Coldplay kisscam scandal: 'I threw out all...'

Ex-Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot has blasted Gwyneth Paltrow for the advertisement she did for the company, soon after her videos with CEO Andy Byron went viral. The actress shot a video where Astronomer apparently tried to use the scandal to its advantage, by getting Paltrow to take indirect potshots at Cabot and Byron while promoting the company's business. Cabot opened up for the first time on Thursday about the incident that happened at a Coldplay concert earlier this year, where she was caught on camera canoodling with Byron. In an interview with UK Times, Cabot slammed Paltrow and said, "I was such a fan of her company [Goop], which seemed to be about uplifting women. And then she did this. I thought, ‘How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.' What a hypocrite."

Cabot added that she was so angry at this act that she exacted revenge by throwing out all her Goop products. Notably, Goop is a wellness and lifestyle brand owned by Paltrow. In the video released days after the Boston concert, Paltrow said that Astronomer had hired her as a "temporary spokesperson". Without ever bringing their names up, Paltrow thanked people for their sudden curiosity in Astronomer, adding they were "thrilled to see so many people suddenly interested in data workflow automation."



A 16-second bad decision

In the interview, Cabot admitted that she made a mistake and that the 16-second moment was a “bad decision" and that she was recently separated from her husband at the time. The kiss cam at the Coldplay concert turned to Byron and Cabot, and captured them in an embrace. Chris Martin said, "Look at those two", while the duo appeared shocked, with Byron turning around and Cabot covering her face with her hands. “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy,” Martin said.

Cabot and Byron stepped down from their positions at the company. "I became a meme, I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history," she said. "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," she said. The reason she chose to speak up now is that she says "...it's not over for me, and it's not over for my kids. The harassment never ended". Her children are "mad at her" and don't want her to pick them up from school.

Women abused me the most, says Cabot

Cabot says being a woman meant that people turned their taunts towards her the most. "I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a 'gold-digger' or I 'slept my way to the top', which just couldn't be further from reality," she said. Cabot also spoke about the threats she received and that "her kids were afraid that I was going to die and they were going to die". She says most of the abuse came from women,