/Coldplay kiss cam woman has ended all ties with former boss. 'He wasn't the person...'

Kristin Cabot, the woman at the centre of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, spoke with Oprah Winfrey, hinting that Andy Byron, her former boss, lied to her. Cabot and Byron were seen in an embrace on the Jumbotron during the Boston concert last year. Byron turned around while Cabot flung her hands to her face. Lead singer Chris Martin said, "either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy." Both of them were married at the time, and Byron was the CEO of Astronomer while Cabot was the HR chief. Talking about the current status of their relationship on The Oprah Podcast, Cabot said she had “ended communication” with him. She said that Byron "lied" to her, although she didn't clarify what it was about. "There was a big miss on honesty and integrity. He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me — and lying is a non-negotiable for me," Cabot said.

Cabot says she thought Byron was separated from his wife

Oprah asked Cabot if she meant he lied about his marital life, but Cabot refused to give a straight reply. “I wanna be really careful, because the world spoke for me and on my behalf, and I don't wanna do that to somebody else and their family,” she said. But she added that "a lot of what was represented to her was not true." Cabot opened up on the matter towards the end of 2025, giving a series of interviews. She talked about the death threats she received after the clip went viral and how she and her kids had suffered because of the episode. She also said at the time that she thought Byron had split for his wife, repeating the same thing to Oprah.

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Cabot said Byron has a choice, she doesn't

Cabot said Byron's silence on the episode left her battling the unwanted attention alone. “I was left holding the bag — and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this and he’s [Byron] remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss,” she said, adding that this is why they have "no relationship now."

Cabot was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time. Meanwhile, Byron has been seen with his wife a few times, and they are said to be together. She admitted to Oprah that she had made a mistake, but everyone chose to target her. “Every single part of my physical appearance was picked apart.” Cabot pointed out that the difference between her and Byron is that he can return to work whenever he wants. However, she has to explain herself to get an opportunity to work.