/‘Even if I did have an affair...’: Astronomer’s ex-HR head breaks silence on Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Months after the worldwide kiss cam drama, former HR head at tech firm Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, has reacted to the scandal. Cabot described the episode as a “bad decision” made after drinking and said it has left her a meme, “unemployable,” and effectively ended her career. She was seen in a viral video from a Coldplay concert with her then-boss, CEO Andy Byron, in a questionable gesture.

In a New York Post interview published on Thursday (Dec 19), 53-year-old Cabot said the 16-second kiss cam moment changed her life overnight. “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she quipped. She added that Byron was her “big happy crush” at the time and acknowledged paying a heavy professional price for her actions.

“I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mom from New Hampshire,” she said, arguing that she did not deserve the hate she got. She said even if she did have an affair, it should not have become a public business. She said people erased her professional achievements and labelled her “the most maligned HR manager in HR history.”