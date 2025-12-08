/‘Trump has an alcoholic's personality’: US president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, makes big claims in ‘disingenuously framed’ interview

Susie Wiles, US President Donald Trump's chief of staff, said on Tuesday (Dec 16) that the American president had an "alcoholic's personality”. She was reported to have said this in an astonishing interview published by Vanity Fair, which Wiles swiftly dismissed as a "hit piece." Wiles also called Vice President JD Vance a "conspiracy theorist," tech tycoon Elon Musk an "odd duck," and gave juicy opinions on other Trump administration figures in the lengthy piece.

Wiles also called Vice President JD Vance a "conspiracy theorist," tech tycoon Elon Musk an "odd duck," and gave juicy opinions on other Trump administration figures in the lengthy piece.

The 68-year-old said in an X post, “The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest president, White House staff, and cabinet in history.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," she wrote, accusing the magazine of trying to "paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the president and our team," she added.

Vanity Fair quoted Wiles, whose own father, the NFL announcer Pat Summerall, was an alcoholic, as saying that Trump, while a non-drinker, has "an alcoholic’s personality," and "operates (with) a view that there's nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing."

As per the published interview, Trump's chief of staff had barbed comments for Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying Bondi "completely whiffed" the promised release to right-wing influencers of documents about Epstein.