/Zohran Mamdani, who won NYC mayor polls on promise to make City ‘affordable’, set to move into $100mn mansion with wife for ‘safety’

Zohran Mamdani, who is going to take office in January as New York City's new mayor, has announced that he is moving with his wife to the mayor's residence in Manhattan. The Gracie Mansion costs $100 million. Mamdani is the youngest mayor of the City who won the election on the promise of making New York City "affordbale". Taking to Instagram, Mamdani wrote, "My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January."

"This decision came down to our family's safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for," he wrote.

"We will miss it all - the endless Adeni chai, the spirited conversations in Spanish, Arabic and every language in between, the aromas of seafood and shawarma drifting down the block," he added.

The Gracie Mansion

The mansion was not always the residence of the New York City mayor. The 12,855-square-foot mansion was built by a New York merchant named Archibald Gracie in 1799. For decades, the mansion was a private house. It became the official residence of the mayor in 1942. Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia and his family moved in there for the first time. It was the Parks Commissioner, Robert Moses, who convinced city authorities to designate Gracie Mansion as the official residence of the mayor.