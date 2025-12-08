A Chinese virologist, who once claimed that the coronavirus was developed in a Wuhan laboratory and had been hiding in the US since then, has now said that the Beijing government might be using her relatives to lure her back into the country. Li-Meng Yan, in a whistleblower case in 2020, and since been hiding in America fearing Chinese retaliation. During her claims back then, she had claimed she had proof to show that the deadly virus was made in the Wuhan lab.

She was working at a prestigious lab at the University of Hong Kong with her husband when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

She said her theory created a deep rift within her family. She fled to the US with help from conservative organisations that amplified her claims, and now alleges that her work has put her in the crosshairs of the Chinese government, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

