Candace Owens, a very vocal critic of French President Emmanuel Macron, has said that her show would not be broadcast this week after she claimed that the French president was planning her assassination. Not only this, Owens, in a major allegation, claimed that Macron was involved in the assassination of Donald Trump's ally, Charlie Kirk. Owens stated that the White House and counterterrorism agencies “confirmed receipt” of her report.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Our show will be off the air this week."

“As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple," she claimed.

