/WATCH: Pakistan PM crashes Putin-Erdogan meeting after waiting for Russian prez for 40 minutes. This is what happened next

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was scheduled to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Dec 12), reportedly crashed a closed-door meeting of the Russian leader with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - after waiting for 40 minutes. As per a video shared by RT India, Sharif was seen furiously entering the closed door with his delegates behind, as Putin and Erdogan were having a meeting.

Sharif and Putin were scheduled to meet at an international forum in Turkmenistan commemorating the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality. The Pakistan PM was waiting for Putin with his Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, for 40 minutes. He was said to have departed roughly 10 minutes later.