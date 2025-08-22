/Another concert scandal: Married CEO Asad Malik allegedly 'kissed’ manager at Justin Timberlake show

Almost a month after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's video from a Coldplay concert broke the internet, another CEO who attended a concert is in the news. This time it is Justin Timberlake's concert. The incident dates back to February when Amerilodge Group CEO, Asad Malik, allegedly ‘kissed and molested’ his employee during a Timberlake concert at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The employee, identified as Stephanie Starling, has filed a lawsuit against Asad Malik. However, there has been no public statement from the company or Malik till now.

Another concert scandal: Married CEO Asad Malik allegedly 'kissed and molested’ manager at Justin Timberlake show

What happened at Timberlake concert?

In the lawsuit against Malik, the hotel's manager Stephanie Starling, the hotel manager, filed a lawsuit against the CEO. In it, she alleged that Malik wanted to kiss her during the concert and bet that it "would be a good kiss." She also alleged that Malik touched her inappropriately after placing himself next to her. The lawsuit also accused Malik of forcing her to get into his car 'to talk.' He then said it was 'time for that kiss.' In her lawsuit, Starling said that she escaped from the situation somehow and informed HR about Malik's behaviour. She also said that she was told that a third-party investigation would be initiated in the matter, but soon after her allegations went public, she was fired from her role, a lawsuit revealed. She was later informed that the third-party investigation couldn't substantiate her claims.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Starling's attorney, Jack Shulz, said that HR are in cahoots with the company CEOs, drawing comparisons from Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot incident. "A harder look should be given to the acts of the two human resources departments, which present themselves as being neutral and having open doors to employees. Here, Starling and others immediately reported the incident, HR acted to protect the company, and she was terminated for speaking up. Both cases demonstrate that HR is in bed with the company---literally and figuratively," he said.