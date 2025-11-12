/Pop-star Sabrina Carpenter set to star and co-produce musical Alice in Wonderland for Universal, details inside

There's great news for Sabrina Carpenter fans. The pop star is all set to lead and co-produce an Alice in Wonderland-inspired musical for Universal Pictures. This will be the first big studio picture for the 25-year-old singer and actor.

Sabrina in Alice in Wonderland

As per a Variety report, Universal has officially approved the yet-untitled project, and the award-winning filmmaker Lorene Scafaria is on board to write and direct it. Alongside Sabrina, Marc Platt, under his Universal-based banner Marc Platt Productions, will produce the project, and co-producers are Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

The reports further state that sources close to the production revealed that Carpenter herself approached Universal in 2024 with a lookbook and concept for a music-driven reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s renowned fantasy.

Though the details about the plots are not revealed yet, it is said that the Victorian-era classic is going to get a bold and contemporary twist.

About Sabrina Carpenter's other milestones

Besides this new project, Sabrina's fans are also in a celebratory mode as her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend has recently received six Grammy nominations, including Album and Record, and Song of the Year. She last appeared on screen in The Hate U Give, Emergency, and Netflix’s Tall Girl.

Reportedly, earlier, Netflix also acquired Carpenter’s pitch for an Alice-themed musical in 2020; however, the project never moved forward.

About Alice in Wonderland

This is Lewis Carroll’s whimsical 19th-century tale that has inspired several adaptations, including Disney’s 1951 animated staple to Tim Burton’s 2010 blockbuster starring Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska. However, this new project is said to be “radically different” and will focus on music.