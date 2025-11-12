LOGIN
Mobius, The Untamed and Word of Honor: Watch these 5 best Chinese dramas of all time on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Published: Nov 12, 2025, 12:08 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 12:08 IST

From martial-art thriller, Word of Honor, to science fiction, Mobius - Chinese dramas have captivated a vast number of audiences with their thrilling storylines and plot twists. Let's check the list of the cult favourites of all time. 

5 best Chinese dramas of all time
(Photograph: X)

Chinese dramas showcase a diversity of genres - from typical romance story to intense thrillers and martial arts combats. Here is a list of some of the best C-dramas that have achieved immense attention not only in the domestic market but also across the world. Check the list.

Mobius
(Photograph: Netflix)

Mobius

Where to watch: Netflix

This mystery thriller drama revolves around Detective Ding Qi, who has a supernatural quintuple time loop power that enables him to relive his life up to five times a day to prevent crimes.

The Untamed
(Photograph: Netflix)

The Untamed

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

The drama centres on the lives of two cultivators named Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji, who uncovere a conspiracy orchestrated by the tyrannical Wen clan. The story revolves aroun them as they work to solve a series of murder mysteries while finding and defeating the true villain.

Ashes of Love
(Photograph: X)

Ashes of Love

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Chinese fantasy drama follows Jin Mi, a self-centred, carefree girl who is unable to feel love after her dying mother gave her a magic potion, the Loveless Pill, to protect her from a tragic love life. Her life turns upside down when she meets the handsome fire deity named Xufeng.

Love Between Fairy and Devil
(Photograph: X)

Love Between Fairy and Devil

Where to watch: Netflix

A romantic love story that focuses on Xiao Lanhua, a low-ranked fairy. Her life becomes chaotic when she tries to save her crush, who's in trouble. She makes a bold move, which leads her way to face a notorious demon.

Word of Honor
(Photograph: X)

Word of Honor

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

The drama is about Zhou Zishu, a former leader of a secret assassin guild who undergoes a self-damaging procedure to get freedom, leaving his former life behind and entering the world of martial arts.

