Mobius, The Untamed and Word of Honor: Watch these 5 best Chinese dramas of all time on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

From martial-art thriller, Word of Honor, to science fiction, Mobius - Chinese dramas have captivated a vast number of audiences with their thrilling storylines and plot twists. Let's check the list of the cult favourites of all time.
Chinese dramas showcase a diversity of genres - from typical romance story to intense thrillers and martial arts combats. Here is a list of some of the best C-dramas that have achieved immense attention not only in the domestic market but also across the world. Check the list.
Where to watch: Netflix
This mystery thriller drama revolves around Detective Ding Qi, who has a supernatural quintuple time loop power that enables him to relive his life up to five times a day to prevent crimes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The drama centres on the lives of two cultivators named Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji, who uncovere a conspiracy orchestrated by the tyrannical Wen clan. The story revolves aroun them as they work to solve a series of murder mysteries while finding and defeating the true villain.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Chinese fantasy drama follows Jin Mi, a self-centred, carefree girl who is unable to feel love after her dying mother gave her a magic potion, the Loveless Pill, to protect her from a tragic love life. Her life turns upside down when she meets the handsome fire deity named Xufeng.
Where to watch: Netflix
A romantic love story that focuses on Xiao Lanhua, a low-ranked fairy. Her life becomes chaotic when she tries to save her crush, who's in trouble. She makes a bold move, which leads her way to face a notorious demon.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The drama is about Zhou Zishu, a former leader of a secret assassin guild who undergoes a self-damaging procedure to get freedom, leaving his former life behind and entering the world of martial arts.