/'Have been inseparable since I was nine..': Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of bandleader Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel is mourning the loss of his close friend, Cleto Escobedo III. The musician, who was the leader of Cleto and the Cletones, the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, died on Nov 11 at the age of 59. Kimmel and Escobedo had been friends for decades and shared a deep bond beyond their professional relationship.

Cleto Escobedo and Jimmy had been friends since childhood and grew up together in Las Vegas, sharing all of life’s ups and downs.

Cleto Escobedo dies, Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute

In a tribute post on Instagram, Kimmel penned an emotional note for his longtime friend, whom he had known since the age of nine.

Sharing a picture of his late friend, Kimmel wrote,''Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.''

What is the exact cause of Cleto's death has not been revealed.

The news comes after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was postponed on Nov 6 due to, ''personal matter.''

Cleto, who held specialty in saxophonist, went on to form the band Cleto and the Cletones with Toshi Yanagi, Jimmy Earl, Jonathan Dresel and Jeff Babko.

When Kimmel started his late-night show in 2003, he collaborated with Escobedo and 22 years down, he had still being part of the show. His father, Cleto Escobedo Jr, is also a member of the band and plays saxophone for the band.

During an tribute to Escobedo in 2016 on his 50th birthday, Jimmy said that the musician had thought him everything.