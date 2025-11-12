/Superman spin-off series in the works? DC Studios to launch project based on Jimmy Olsen

The Superman film, written and helmed by James Gunn, was praised by many for the performance by the cast and the plotline as well. With earning great numbers at the box office, reportedly, the next project will now focus on character Jimmy Olsen, the dedicated Daily Planet photographer who has always stayed behind the lens.

More details on the upcoming project based on Jimmy Olsen

As per a report by Deadline, DC Studios and Max are planning to expand the universe of Superman by making a project that will solely focus on the character Jimmy Olsen. Reportedly, the spin-off, which is now touted as DC Crime, will see Jimmy Olsen in the role of narrator, investigator, and guide who will take the audience on the rollercoaster ride of Metropolis' corners.

Reportedly, DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executively produce. Galen Vaisman will be overseeing for DC. The officials are yet to make an official statement regarding the new project.

In this year's Superman film, American actor Skyler Gisondo played the role of Jimmy Olsen.

All about the character Jimmy Olsen

Jimmy Olsen is most often portrayed as a young photojournalist working for the Daily Planet. He is close friends with Lois Lane and Clark Kent and has a good working relationship with his boss, Perry White.

Olsen is a central character in the 12-part miniseries Superman: Metropolis (beginning June 2003). Written by Chuck Austen and illustrated by Danijel Zezelj, the series focuses on the futuristic technology unleashed in Metropolis by Brainiac in a previous storyline and how it affects the everyday lives of Metropolis citizens.