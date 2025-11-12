/Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland Jr, best known for Anna and Bruce Almighty, dies at 84

Renowned Hollywood actress Sally Kirkland Jr, who had garnered acclaim for her roles in films including Anna, Fatal Games, and Bruce Almighty, has reportedly passed away at the age of 84. Reportedly, her representative confirmed her passing away. Netizens took to social media to pay condolences to the veteran star.

What was the exact cause of death of Sally Kirkland Jr?

According to a report by Variety, Sally Kirkland Jr's representative, Michael Greene, stated that she passed away early morning Tuesday, November 11. Reportedly, she was put in hospice last week after she had suffered a fall in the shower last month. Reportedly, the fall led her to sustain serious injuries to her rib and foot.

Moreover, a GoFundMe page was reportedly set up last year to help her with her life-threatening infections and a number of falls. She was also diagnosed with dementia.

All about Sally Kirkland Jr

Sally Kirkland Jr was a onetime member of Andy Warhol's The Factory and an active member of 1960s New York avant-garde theatre. She earned a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in the horror film The Haunting. She was also known for her roles in Cold Feet, Best of the Best, JFK, and Bruce Almighty.

In 1987, Sally Kirkland Jr received widespread critical acclaim for her eponymous performance as a former popular actress in the independent comedy-drama Anna. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.