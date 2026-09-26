/Death toll rises to 64 in Indonesia's Java Sea ferry incident; 71 still missing

The death toll in Indonesia's Java Sea incident has risen to 64 after a ferry carrying 243 people sank on September 13, an official said on Saturday (Sept 26). Meanwhile, rescuers extended the search operation as dozens are still missing. The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew members after departing from Indonesia's second-largest city, Surabaya, on Java Island, and it was headed for Banjarmasin on Borneo.



"Out of 243 persons onboard, 172 have been evacuated, 108 survived, 64 died, and 71 are still being searched for," National Search and Rescue Agency official Yudhi Bramantyo said. Rescue teams pulled four bodies from the sunken vessel on Saturday, while another seven were recovered along the coastline, Yudhi said. He noted that the search operation would be extended by an additional seven days, though it would be reassessed every three days.

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Search-and-rescue efforts on way

In Indonesia, search-and-rescue efforts typically run for seven days, with authorities given the option to extend the timeline depending on various factors, including the likelihood that additional victims may still be found.

As part of the search operation, divers broke through the ferry's windows underwater to gain access to the vessel and retrieve the bodies of passengers trapped inside. Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency stated that all available resources were being mobilised to support the ongoing search efforts. "Our primary focus is to locate the missing victims and provide closure to their families," Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said on Friday.