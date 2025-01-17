There are new developments in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. The Mumbai police have clarified that no one has been arrested in the case so far. Earlier, on Friday morning, several reports had indicated that a man was detained by the cops in relation to the case.



News agaency ANI quoted the Mumbai police as saying, "The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case. No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now."



Earlier the Mumbai police had stated that the accused had been last seen near Bandra railway station, hours after he stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his home and fled the spot.

Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

No involvement of any gang

On Friday, Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam ruled out any involvement of any gang in the incident. "It was an attempt of theft only and there is no gang involved in this incident...police are further probing the case," the minister said, adding, "Saif Ali Khan never asked for any Security. This attack was not part of any gang. The accused had entered the house with the motive of theft only. A scuffle broke out between Saif Ali Khan and the suspect in which the actor got injured."

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra residence on Thursday (Jan 16). The actor was attacked by an unidentified man who stabbed him six times. Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he underwent 2 hour-long surgery. The actor has now been shifted from ICU to a special room. The doctors have stated that he is now stable and out of danger.

