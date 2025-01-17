The Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams to track the assailant who intruded into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's home in the early hours of Thursday morning and attacked him with a knife.



According to news agency PTI, the police were tapping their network of informers to locate the accused and are probing the CCTV footage, officials said.

Advertisment

Suspect may have changed clothes before fleeing

The police further stated that teams were going through all the CCTV footage that captured the assailant escaping after the incident. Earlier on Thursday, the cops had released footage of the suspect - dressed in a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf - descending Khan's building stairs.

As per the initial findings, police believe that the attacker may have changed clothes before fleeing the crime scene. He was also seen carrying a backpack.

Advertisment

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing: 'It has been an incredibly challenging day'

According to the statement that Khan's staff recorded with the police, the intruder was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, the same weapon used to stab Khan and two others in the house.



In addition to examining the CCTV footage, investigators have questioned several people, including the building’s security guard, house staff, and neighbours.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed outside Jeh's room

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan was alerted by his son Jeh's nanny about the intruder on Thursday. The actor sustained six stab injuries, including on his neck.

The intruder had attempted a burglary before assaulting the actor and some members of his household staff. The incident occurred in Khan's upscale apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. Khan lives there with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two children, Taimur and Jeh.