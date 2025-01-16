

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally broken her silence. After a challenging day, the actress has reacted to the shocking incident that took place at her Bandra home. During the burglary attempt, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified man.

In the attack that took place in the early hours of Thursday (Jan 16) morning, Saif was stabbed by an intruder, who broke into his flat at around 2 am with the intention of burglary. Following the horrific accident, the actor went to surgery and is currently under observation in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on Khan's stabbing

After a challenging day, the actress has released a statement, urging media and paparazzi to refrain from “relentless speculation and coverage”

The statement shared on her Instagram stories, reads, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”





She added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family”.

Thanking her fans for showing their support, she wrote, ''I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Intruder at Saif-Kareena's residence

In the early hours of Thursday (Jan 16), an unidentified man entered Saif and Kareena's 12th-floor apartment in Mumbai. Saving his kids and family, Khan got into a tussle with the intruder, who repeatedly stabbed the actor.

Following the incident, Saif, who suffered six wounds, underwent emergency surgery and is currently under observation in the ICU at the Lilavati Hospital.