The attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, where the actor was stabbed by an armed intruder in his residence, has shocked the country. Khan, a popular actor, got injured while protecting his family. The actor, the son of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, has had a fair tryst with controversies.



Back in 2012, Saif got into a brawl with an NRI businessman, Iqbal Sharma, at Mumbai's Wasabi restaurant. The incident had created quite a stir and had even led to the brief arrest of Khan.

Saif's brawl at Wasabi restaurant

Saif Ali Khan was arrested based on a complaint filed by one Iqbal Sharma. The two were dining with their respective families and friends on adjacent tables at the Taj Hotel’s Wasabi restaurant in Colaba, Mumbai. Some altercation between the two parties led to a scuffle between Saif and Iqbal. The actor allegedly assaulted Iqbal and fractured his nose.



Later, while leaving the Colaba Police Station, Saif told onlookers, “I am a law-abiding citizen. All allegations against me are false and justice will be done.” Hours after being released, the actor filed a counter-complaint against Sharma, insisting that he acted in self-defence as he was attacked first.

Iqbal Shaikh, assistant police commissioner, Colaba division, also explained the alleged incident in a statement. The commissioner said, “Sharma and his family were seated close to the table where Saif and 10 of his friends were having dinner. Saif’s group was making a lot of noise and therefore, Sharma requested them to lower their voice. This led to a heated argument and a scuffle between Saif and Sharma.”

“Saif Ali Khan and two others from his group then bashed up Sharma, resulting in the Johannesburg businessman suffering a nasal bone fracture,” Shaikh added.

On the said night, Saif was accompanied by his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and others. They were having dinner at Wasabi restaurant.

Saif Ali Khan later issued an apology for losing his cool. According to a report on NDTV, the actor said, “…it is our responsibility that we always behave the right way. So in one way, I would like to apologise about what happened and I think even this could have been handled in a different way. I get angry at things any normal person will get angry at. But it should not be displayed in public.”

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder

A nurse working at the Khan residence has given shocking details about the incident. The intruder reportedly entered the Khan residence via Saif's son Jeh's room. He initially demanded Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), which led to an altercation between him and the nurse. Saif and Kareena were sleeping in another room and were alerted by the nanny. To protect his family, Saif got into a scuffle with the intruder and got injured as a result. Read details here