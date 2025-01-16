

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra home in Mumbai. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, garnering a wave of reactions from Saif's friends, actors, and his fans, among others.

In the early hours of Thursday (Jan 16), Khan was stabbed by an intruder, who broke into his flat at around 2 am. It has been said that Khan suffered six stab wounds.

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saif Ali Khan's attack

The attack in an upscale neighbourhood has garnered a wave of reactions, with several calling the city unsafe. Reacting to Khan's stabbing, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called it an ''unfortunate incident.''

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "It is an unfortunate incident, but it would be incorrect to call Mumbai unsafe. Mumbai is still among the safest metropolises in the country. The police are investigating the incident."

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The shocking incident took place in the early hours on Thursday (Jan 16) at around 2:00 PM. As per the details, the intruder entered Saif and Kareena's residence with robbery intentions. According to TOI, in the First Information Report filed at the Bandra Police station, the nurse employed at Khan's home, Eliyama Philip, said that an intruder entered the bedroom of Saif and Kareena's four-year-old son, Jeh, who was asleep.

Saving his family and the other staff members, Saif got into a scuffle with the intruder, who was carrying a stick and a sharp blade. The actor was attacked with a sharp object and sustained cuts on his neck, shoulder, back, and wrist. Apart from Saif, Geeta, a staff member, too got injured during the attack.

CCTV image of intruder released

A CCTV video showing the alleged intruder has surfaced online. The clip shows a man with a backpack running down the stairs when he looks at the camera directly.