Saif Ali Khan sustained 6 wounds when he confronted an armed intruder in his Mumbai residence in the early hours on Thursday. A nurse employed by Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor gave the Mumbai police shocking details of how an intruder barged into their residence and asked for money, attacking her and Khan.

Attacker entered Jeh's room

The armed intruder allegedly broke into the Khan residence in the early hours of Thursday morning. The attempted robbery failed but altercation led to a scuffle and Saif, his staff and his son's nanny were injured.



A TOI report states that according to the First Information Report filed at the Bandra Police station, the attack took place around 2 am when the family and staff were asleep.



Eliyama Philip, a 56 -year-old nurse employed at the actor couple's residence, recounted the incident to the police on Thursday afternoon. The intruder, reportedly in his late 30's, entered the bedroom of Saif and Kareena's four-year-old son Jeh who was asleep.



The attacker demanded Rs 1 crore

The attacker, armed with a stick and a sharp blade, initially demanded Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) from the nurse. When she resisted, the intruder assaulted her, causing sharp injuries in her wrists and hand.



The commotion woke up the nanny, Junu, who raised an alarm, which prompted Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to rush to Jeh's room.

Saif got into a scuffle with the intruder in an attempt to protect his family and was injured in the process.



The actor sustained cuts on his neck, shoulder, back, and wrist. Another staff member, Geeta too, got injured while trying to intervene. The intruder fled the scene soon after.



Saif was rushed to the hospital by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor underwent surgery and is now reportedly out of danger.

CCTV image of intruder released

A CCTV grab showing the face of the alleged intruder surfaced online on Thursday evening. The grab shows a man dressed in a grey t-shirt and track pants in the stairway of the building where Saif and Kareena live with their two children, Taimur and Jeh.

Police statement on the incident

In a statement to news agency ANI, joint commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary denied the claim that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million). Chaudhary stated that it was a theft case.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Khan, said that one of the accused has been identified.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details. One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams were in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," he told the press.

