Saif Ali Khan suffered stab injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours on Thursday morning. The actor was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for two hours. The doctors at the hospital have stated that the actor is out of danger but is under observation. Several Bollywood celebrities have been spotted at the Lilavati Hospital since Thursday morning, visiting Saif, who is admitted in the ICU.

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Ibrahim Ali Khan took father to hospital in an autorickshaw

Alia, Ranbir, SRK visit Saif

On Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to meet the actor. Ranbir is Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor's cousin. Kareena's elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, was also seen at the hospital entrance.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Karisma Kapoor leaves from Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, where Saif Ali Khan is admitted following an attack on him



As per the hospital, the actor out of danger and recovering well. pic.twitter.com/XhKL91kagC — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Advertisment



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife, arrived at the hospital in the afternoon with police security and avoided any interaction with the media.



In the morning, Saif's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were seen entering the hospital. It was Ibrahim who reportedly took Saif to the hospital in the early hours of the morning. Saif sustained six stab wounds and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Saif's co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho and friend, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was also seen entering Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu were also seen leaving the Lilavati Hospital after meeting the actor.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu leave from Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, where Saif Ali Khan is admitted following an attack on him pic.twitter.com/kYI03j3BDM — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

CCTV image of intruder released

A CCTV grab showing the face of the alleged intruder surfaced online on Thursday evening. The grab shows a young man dressed in a grey t-shirt and track pants at the stairway of the building where Saif and Kareena live with their two children, Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Dutt and Kareena Kapoor's friend Malaika Arora were seen visiting Kareena at their family home in Bandra on Thursday evening.