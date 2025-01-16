Saif Ali Khan is now stable and out of danger after suffering multiple stab wounds. The Bollywood actor was at his home when the incident took place. An unidentified man entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The said incident took place at around 2:30-3:00 am when everyone in the house was asleep.

Apprehending a burglar at his house, when Saif tried to pacify him, the man charged at the actor and stabbed him with a knife. Saif suffered six stab wounds and was rushed to a hospital nearby.

Doctors issue statement on Saif Ali Khan's health

After hours of surgery, doctors at the Lilavati hospital where he was being treated, spoke to the media and said, "Unko operation theatre se ICU mein shift kar diya gaya hai for one day observation. (He has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU). After that we will decide tomorrow. Right now it is looking absolutely fine, he is on a recovery path.”

The doctor added, “The recovery should be 100 per cent as per our initial understanding. 2 ekdum gehri chotein hai aur 2 aberrations hai jo chaku se lage. itna bada chaku ka piece humne unke spine se nikala hai. (There are two deep wounds and 2 aberrations caused by the knife attack. We have removed a piece of the knife from his spine).”

Dr Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in the morning 2 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s team also issued a statement: "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time." Saif Ali Khan attacked: Actor has six stab wounds, one close to spine

Saif and family were home when he was attacked

Reportedly, Saif, his wife Kareena and their two kids, Jeh and Taimur were all at home when the said incident took place.