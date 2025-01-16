The first photo of the alleged intruder, who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai, has surfaced online. The photo seems to be a CCTV footage grab.

The photo shows a man with a backpack running down the stairs. Amid the ongoing investigation, a lot of updates have been coming in. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police had confirmed that the intruder had entered the heavily guarded building through the fire escape stairs.

Another clip that is CCTV footage has also emerged online. The clip shows the suspect descending stairs at Khan's building as he looks at the CCTV directly. Watch:

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case. According to the latest development, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's 12th-floor flat in Satguru Sharan building but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said, as per PTI.

As per another report, the cops have also detained three staff members of Kareena and Saif's house, including the maid, who allegedly had a link with the attacker.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The Devara actor was stabbed by an intruder in his home overnight in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor is currently recovering after undergoing emergency surgery due to stab wounds. In a media statement, the actor's representatives said it was a "burglary attempt."

Hours after the news of the incident broke, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital told the media that a piece of the knife was removed from his spine.

"Unko operation theatre se ICU mein shift kar diya gaya hai for one day observation. (He has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU). After that, we will decide tomorrow. Right now it is looking absolutely fine, he is on a recovery path,” the doctor said.





