

The world woke up to the shocking news of Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed. The actor suffered serious injuries after fighting with the robber, who entered Khan and Kareena's home in the wee hours of Thursday, Jan 16.

The Bollywood actor was attacked with a knife by an unidentified man who stabbed him six times during a tussle. It has now been learned that Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital in an auto.

Ibrahim took Saif Ali Khan to hospital in an autorickshaw

At 3 am in the morning, the 23-year-old took his father, who was bleeding profusely, to the hospital in an autorickshaw. According to the Mumbai Police, Ibrahim and one of Saif's staff members took him to Lilavati Hospital, which was around 2-3 km away from the actor's Bandra home. He took the actor in the auto-rickshaw because no driver was available at home at that time.

Doctors issue statement on Saif Ali Khan's health

Hours after the attack, Saif is now stable and out of danger after suffering multiple stab wounds. In a statement, the doctors revealed that surgery has been done and Saif is out of danger now.

Speaking to the media, they said, "Unko operation theatre se ICU mein shift kar diya gaya hai for one day observation. (He has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU). After that we will decide tomorrow. Right now it is looking absolutely fine, he is on a recovery path.”

The doctor added, “The recovery should be 100 per cent as per our initial understanding. 2 ekdum gehri chotein hai aur 2 aberrations hai jo chaku se lage. itna bada chaku ka piece humne unke spine se nikala hai. (There are two deep wounds and 2 aberrations caused by the knife attack. We have removed a piece of the knife from his spine).”